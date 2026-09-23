EcoVadis Platinum for Algeco UK

Algeco UK delivered a permanent modular building for Gridserve's charging station on the A1 at Stevenage

Key initiatives by the modular solutions company that have contributed to the rating include implementing a Supply Chain Sustainability Handbook, carbon emission reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) that provide transparency on the business’s pathway to net zero, and delivering a training programme in partnership with the United Nations Global Compact to provide education and set clear expectations within its supply chain.

“We are incredibly proud to have achieved the EcoVadis Platinum rating,” said Henrik Akerson, Algeco UK managing director. “This is a significant milestone and a testament to the dedication of our employees, customers and suppliers who contribute to our sustainability journey every day. Sustainability is fundamental to our business strategy, and this recognition demonstrates our commitment to operating responsibly while supporting our customers in achieving their own sustainability ambitions."

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