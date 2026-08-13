Acorn builds contracts team

From left: Bastable, Kelsey and Dalby

The business says the move is driven by significant growth in the last year, and shaped by its commitment to developing talent within the business.

Kelsey joined Acorn almost 13 years ago as one of the company's first full-time employees, starting as a dual consultant before progressing to contracts manager and asbestos awareness trainer.

In his new role as senior contracts manager, he will oversee the contracts department, with responsibility for managing two contracts managers while ensuring the company's team of asbestos analysts remain fully utilised across projects nationwide.

Bastable joined Acorn four years ago as an asbestos analyst before gaining his P402 surveying qualification and progressing to asbestos consultant.

Now contracts manager, he is now responsible for managing clients' asbestos requirements, coordinating removal works and arranging analytical support.

Dalby joined Acorn four years ago as an asbestos analyst before gaining his P402 surveying qualification and progressing to asbestos consultant.

Now a contracts manager, he is responsible for managing clients' asbestos requirements, coordinating removal works and arranging analytical support.

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