Aecom appoints new transportation MD

Steve Higham

Steve Higham takes over from long-serving Laurence Brett at the head of Aecom’s transportation business in Europe and India. He also joins the regional executive leadership team.

Higham joins Aecom from Systra, where he was managing director of its UK & Ireland engineering business and a member of the Systra Ltd executive committee.

“Steve replaces Laurence Brett, who is stepping down from the role following 30 years with Aecom,” a spokesperson said. “We thank Laurence for his service. He will be leaving the business following a transitional period.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Steve to the team,” said Richard Whitehead, Aecom chief executive for Europe and India. “His deep expertise in delivering large-scale transport projects and building trusted client relationships will be instrumental as we continue to grow our transportation business and deliver transformative solutions for our clients and communities across the region.”

Steve Higham said: “I’m excited to join Aecom at such a pivotal time for the transport sector, as governments across Europe increase investment in infrastructure. In the UK, the government’s strong commitment to accelerating infrastructure delivery offers significant opportunities for the sector, and I look forward to supporting our clients through this transformative period. It’s a privilege to lead such a talented and diverse team as we work together to deliver resilient, innovative and better-connected transport solutions.”

As previously reported, Higham’s replacement at Systra is Jonathan Scott, an internal promotion.

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