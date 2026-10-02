Fish tunnel breakthrough at Hinkley Point C

The tunnel boring machine has dug its way through the seabed five months after setting off from dry land and has now been retrieved by a floating crane, so that it can be taken away to be cleaned and used on another site.

The tunnel, under the Bristol Channel, will be combined with an an acoustic fish deterrent and four low speed water intakes, to allow fish to swim away, even when they get as close as two metres to the intakes.

The seabed breakthrough completes 8km of marine tunnels on the project.

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