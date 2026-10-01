Finning buys John F Hunt Power Group

John F Hunt was founded in 1998, and has grown to offer nationwide supply of temporary power systems. The company offers a fleet of Stage V, Super Silent and Ultra Quiet generators ranging from 20kVA to 1250kVA, along with Sync, Hybrid Battery Units, Flybrid and trailer-mounted generators.

Morris Machinery is a manufacturer and distributor of new and refurbished specialist site machinery, serving customers across the construction, infrastructure, utilities and industrial sectors. The company supplies 6kVA to 500kVA generators, ArcGen welder generators, Hilta pressure washers and ItalTower lighting towers, along with pressure testing kits and Hilta pumps.

John Hall, chairman of the John F Hunt Group and founder of John F Hunt Power, commented, “The power business simply grew out of the necessity to provide temporary power for the tower cranes we were hiring back in the 1990s, when we found ourselves leading the market in dismantling dozens of large-panel residential tower blocks. Since those early years, the business has evolved and now offers a nationwide service with six strategically placed depots serving a broad spectrum of UK industries.

“Right from the beginning, we decided to set a new standard in customer service and be at the forefront of innovation. We imported the best quality generators from Italy and Japan, and working with our clients, we have continually modified our equipment to suit their ever-changing needs.”

“Without a doubt, this policy has established us as a true market leader, and I am therefore delighted that an organisation with the prominence of Finning has selected John F Hunt to drive their ambition into the wider UK temporary power market”

“I am confident that this partnership represents a natural next step in the evolution of both John F Hunt Power and Morris Machinery. By bringing together the expertise, resources and shared values of both organisations, we are creating a framework for sustainable growth, innovation and an unwavering commitment to our customers, whilst unlocking significant opportunities for the years ahead.”

Mark Albiston, director of electric power and engineering at Finning UK & Ireland, said, "John F Hunt Power Group has earned an outstanding reputation for industry-leading engineering, specialist expertise and gold standard customer service, making it a natural fit for Finning.

“By uniting our businesses, we are strengthening the breadth and depth of solutions available to customers across the UK and Ireland. Our combined capabilities will enable us to provide better support to the industry as power requirements evolve, while continuing to deliver the reliability, responsiveness and technical knowledge expected of us.

“We are delighted to welcome the John F Hunt Power Group’s talented employees to Finning and look forward to creating new avenues for growth in the markets we serve."

With the companies aiming for a smooth transition, existing operational structures, contracts, pricing agreements, account management teams, and day-to-day contacts will remain unchanged, ensuring continuity and no disruption to ongoing operations.

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