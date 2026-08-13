Ainscough hangs up, puts down phone mast

The mast was lifted by a Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1, and tailed by an LTM1500-8.1

Standing 52m tall, measuring four metres in diameter and weighing approximately 70t, the tower presented a significant engineering challenge. Following changes to the demolition contractor during the planning process, Ainscough adapted its lifting strategy to safely dismantle the structure in three sections usinga Liebherr LTM1650-8.1 650t mobile crane as the main crane, alongside a Liebherr LTM1500-8.1 500t mobile crane operating as the tailing crane.

The project required months of detailed planning, with revisions to the lifting methodology as the demolition approach evolved. Throughout the process, Ainscough worked closely with Circet and the demolition contractor to ensure the safest and most effective solution was delivered.

Operating within an exceptionally confined site added further complexity. Surrounded by earthworks and dense vegetation, the lifting team initially planned crane positions before discovering underground telecommunications chambers hidden beneath the overgrowth once the site had been cleared. This meant the original outrigger positions were no longer viable.

To overcome these constraints, Ainscough used the advanced VarioBase and VarioBallast systems on its Liebherr LTM1650-8.1. By adjusting the crane's outrigger configuration and variable ballast radius, the team was able to safely position the crane within the restricted footprint while maintaining the required lifting capacity. The modern technology proved critical in enabling the lift to proceed safely, where a smaller or less advanced crane would not have been suitable.

Each section of the tower weighed approximately 25t, requiring detailed lift calculations to maintain 100% safety margins throughout the demolition operation.

Luke Price, heavy cranes technical manager at Ainscough Crane Hire, said: "This was a technically demanding project from start to finish. The scale of the tower, the confined site and changes to the demolition methodology meant we had to continually adapt our plans while maintaining the highest safety standards.

"On the day, everything came together exactly as planned. We worked closely with the demolition contractor and the lift performed perfectly—once the sections were cut, they barely moved. With such a tight site, the logistics had to be spot on, and I'm incredibly proud of the professionalism shown by both our operatives and the demolition team.”

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