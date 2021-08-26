Align brings in Keltbray for ventilation shaft support

The Chalfont St Peter ventilation shaft last month.

Keltbray has a contract to provide construction services for HS2’s first two ventilation shafts and head houses at Chalfont St Peter and Chalfont St Giles.

The shafts will provide ventilation and emergency access to the ten-mile long tunnels Align is digging under the Chiltern Hills for the central section of HS2 phase 1.

The Align joint venture – Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick – has a £1.6bn (Apr2020) contract to build the Chiltern tunnels and Colne Valley viaduct.

The scope of services Keltbray will provide include:

reinforced concrete works at the base of the shafts, to create a collar structure to enable the TBMs to pass through the base of the shaft

internal shaft construction works to build slip-formed concrete cores and lining walls

excavation and substructure construction of head house buildings.

Excavation of the first shaft to a depth of 78 metres, close to the village of Chalfont St Peter, has already been completed, ready for Keltbray to start work. After the construction is complete the shaft will be topped with a head house inspired by nearby barns and other agricultural buildings to help it fit into the surrounding landscape.

Below ground level, the shaft will reach down to the twin tunnels, with fans and other equipment designed to regulate air quality and temperature, remove smoke in the event of a fire, and provide access for maintenance and emergency services.

The Chalfont St Peter vent shaft headhouse is designed to look like a barn

