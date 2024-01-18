Another directorship for former Balfour chief

Ian Tyler

Ian Tyler will become an independent non-executive director of builders merchant group Grafton on 1st March 2024 and take over from Michael Roney as chair of the board on 2nd May after the company’s annual general meeting.

Ian Tyler has developed quite a boardroom portfolio since leaving Balfour Beatty 11 years ago.

Trained as an accountant, he joined Balfour Beatty in 1996 as finance director and was chief executive from 2005 until 2013.

Since then he has been chair of Amey UK,Vistry Group plc, AWE Management, Al Noor Hospitals Group and Cairn Energy. He has been a non-executive director of BAE Systems, Cable & Wireless Communications, VT Group and Mediclinic International.

He is currently a non-executive director of Anglo American and Synthomer and chair of BMT Group and Affinity Water.

Grafton Group senior independent director Paul Hampden Smith: “Following the completion of a thorough process supported by an international search firm, we are very pleased to have secured a chair of Mr Tyler’s calibre. He was the stand-out candidate for the role and was appointed because of his strategic, commercial, financial and board experience gained over three decades at a leadership level in a range of mainly large businesses.”

Ian Tyler said he was attracted to the Grafton job “because of the group’s portfolio of high quality, high returning businesses, its excellent financial position and the prospect of increasing shareholder value over the coming years”.

