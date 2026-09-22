Esh wins Gateshead energy efficiency contract

Energy efficiency upgrades will be carried out through a six-month works programme, which will see 70 bungalows receive photovoltaic (PV) panels and associated ventilation measures, while 12 flats will receive insulated flat roof upgrades.

Lisa Stafford, head of retrofit solutions at Esh Construction, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Gateshead Council to deliver this important programme of energy efficiency improvements for residents across the borough.

"The detailed assessment and design work completed ahead of construction has enabled us to develop tailored retrofit solutions for each home. Through a combination of insulated flat roofs, solar PV systems and ventilation measures, the scheme will help improve energy performance, reduce heat loss and create warmer, more comfortable homes for residents."

Ahead of construction, retrofit assessments, updated Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings and pre-design technical surveys have been completed to inform the retrofit designs for each property. Esh has commissioned Storm Tempest to provide retrofit assessment, design and coordination services for the programme, ensuring all measures are delivered in line with PAS standards and retrofit requirements.

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