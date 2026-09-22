Severfield picks Fitzmaurice as CCO

Terry Fitzmaurice

Fitzmaurice joins from Manchester Airports Group, where he was the group procurement and contracts director, and brings significant commercial and procurement experience gained across a number of senior roles, including at Mitie.

Reporting directly to CEO Paul McNerney, Fitzmaurice joins Severfield’s Executive Committee and will work closely with CFO, Andrew Page.

McNerney said, “We are delighted Terry has joined our team and does so at a key time for the business, as we drive into our strategy deployment and continue to focus on certainty and engineering excellence for our clients.”

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