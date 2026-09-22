Blue Sky to manage Barbican renewal

Julian Daniel, CEO, Blue Sky Building

The Barbican Renewal Programme is a major investment to restore and revitalise the iconic cultural centre and residential community.

The renewal works, which aim to restore the original architectural vision and help achieve the City of London's environmental ambitions, will require careful coordination to minimise disruption for residents, visitors, performers and staff, while protecting the estate's architectural integrity and ensuring day-to-day activities continue while many of the works take place.

Blue Sky Building, which makes construction management its sole focus, was selected for its specialist expertise in delivering technically demanding projects within live, occupied environments. Its experience spans the National Gallery, the British Museum, Selfridges and United Kingdom House, where complex engineering and refurbishment works have been successfully delivered while buildings remained fully operational.

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