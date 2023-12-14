Arup leadership appointment 

​​​​​​​Paula Walsh

Paula Walsh will take over as chair for UKIMEA region on 1st April 2024 when Jerome Frost steps up to become Arup Group chair, in succession to Alan Belfield.

Paula Walsh joined Arup as a structural engineering graduate in 1989 and has held several leadership positions within the firm. She is currently the London & southeast geography leader and a UKIMEA board member.

“It is a privilege to be appointed as chair in this region,” she said. “I am passionate about creating teams that work together and look forward to collaborating with colleagues, clients and industry partners as we continue to drive innovative, sustainable solutions that deliver positive outcomes in the short and long term.”

