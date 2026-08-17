Ashbrook plans plant auction in £18m fleet refresh

Ashbrook recently ordered £18m of new equipment from JCB

The first 35 machines will go under the hammer at the Euro Auctions Leeds sale from 19–22 August, offering buyers a selection of low-hour, manufacturer-maintained and serviced equipment. Highlights include site dumpers from 3 to 9 tonnes, 15 CAT rollers, manlifts from Manitou, Skyjack and Genie, a late, low-hour JCB 516-40 telehandler and a Faymonville MAX 100 tri-axle low loader.

The August consignment is expected to be followed by further Ashbrook equipment as the £18m fleet renewal programme progresses.

Scott McCall, Territory Manager at Euro Auctions said, "We have been working with Ashbrook for some time and, as the business moves forward with this significant fleet refresh, we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with them as their disposal partner. Our auctions provide a simple and straightforward solution that minimises impact on the day-to-day rental activities of the business and enables larger volumes to be sold in one consignment. The quality of the Ashbrook equipment, with below average hours, is sure to draw plenty of interest.”

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