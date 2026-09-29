New SCS MD to lead HS2 London tunnels delivery

Rohan O'Grady

O'Grady brings more than 20 years of experience on complex engineering projects. He joins from CPB Contractors, the construction and infrastructure arm of Australian-based CIMIC Group, specialising in complex, large-scale, and critical infrastructure projects.

Jonathan Willcock, managing director, transportation, at Costain, said, “With his enviable CV and a successful track record at delivering large-scale mega-projects for both the public and private sectors, Rohan will be an excellent addition to Costain and is perfectly placed to lead the fantastic team working as part of the SCS joint venture.

“Under his leadership, HS2’s London tunnels will continue to be delivered safely and efficiently, which will be critical for the new high-speed railway that will add capacity to the network and drive UK prosperity for generations to come.”



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