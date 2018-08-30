Aspin brings in new chief exec

Graeme Castle

Graeme Castle joins Aspin from ABC Electrification, where he has been managing director for the past two years. He previously worked in senior roles in the railway operations of Laing O’Rourke, Morgan Sindall and Balfour Beatty.

He will lead the Aspin Group executive team, working with recently appointed chairman Gren Edwards, who was formerly Costain’s rail director.

Russell Ward, who was appointed to the Aspin Group in March 2017 as CEO to lead a turnaround and restructuring under private equity ownership, is stepping down. He plans to focus on his other business interests including his chairmanship at Heliex Power and new chairmanship at Advanced Insulation Group.

“It’s always been my intention to move on as soon as the key objectives of restructuring/financing and re-focus of Aspin were completed,” he said. “That time is now as we’ve strengthened the executive team, re-branded, secured funding for growth from a stable financial base and brought the whole group together as one Aspin.”

Chairman Gren Edwards said: “We are all delighted to welcome Graeme as CEO as we continue our growth plans to meet the future opportunities and deliver expectations. We’ve always understood that Russell planned to move at the right time and we’d like to thank him for completing the restructuring programme. Graeme’s leadership and extensive experience is the ideal fit to help Aspin move onwards and upwards to the next level.”