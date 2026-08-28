Doka gives a clear view of carbon costs

Julia Weber, head of sustainability at Doka, said, “Expanding our product carbon footprint data to more than 9,000 products creates even greater transparency throughout the entire construction process. Reliable emissions data helps our customers better understand the CO₂ impact of their projects, make informed procurement decisions, and effectively support their own climate targets.”

A product carbon footprint measures the total greenhouse gas emissions generated by a single item throughout its entire life cycle. Doka’s expansion of its PCF dataset is its sustainability strategy’s latest landmark achievement. In December 2024, it became the first formwork company worldwide to commit to the Science Based Targets initiative, the global benchmark for net zero, aligning annual emissions-reduction targets with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C goal.

Doka is progressing its ambitious 2040 net zero target while committing to reducing its Scope 1, 2 and 3 CO₂ emissions by 42% by 2030. This is alongside the company’s continued investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency and sustainable logistics across its own operations.

Weber continued: “Expanding our product carbon footprint data is a natural extension of our sustainability mindset, not a standalone milestone. It reflects how we operate as a business, absorbing sustainability into every part of our operations as we work towards net zero.”

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