Atkins wins £36m Bucks highways deal

Atkins will work alongside highway maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty, taking the place of Ringway Jacobs

The contract will run for eight years from 1st April 2023.

Atkins will work in collaboration with the county council and its new maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty Living Places, appointed in July under a £176m contract, to look after more than 3,000 miles (5,000 km) of roads, footpaths and cycle routes.

Atkins and Balfour Beatty replace Ringway Jacobs, working under the Transport for Buckinghamshire umbrella, whose term expires at the end of March.

As with Balfour Beatty, the council has an option to extend Atkins’ contract for a further four years subject to performance.

Atkins’ contract include feasibility, investigation, strategy, planning, design, professional support and site supervision.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “We are pleased to have appointed in Atkins a partner committed to providing value for money, searching out innovative ways to better deliver quality services and reducing carbon, which reflects our own goals. They will play an important role in the new arrangements to look after highways in Bucks and over the next few months we will be working with them and Balfour Beatty Living Places to ensure a smooth transition in April next year.”

Atkins market director for local transport Mike Batheram said: “This is a significant contract which requires an innovative and flexible approach, as we look to meet the changing needs of Buckinghamshire over the next decade. This landmark win builds on our recent success in resecuring our long-term transport professional services contract with Surrey and our award-winning highways alliance partnerships in Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, amongst many others nationally.”

