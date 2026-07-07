AtkinsRéalis signs Sizewell civil works agreement

AtkinsRéalis will act as design partner for the permanent civil works, providing multidisciplinary design and engineering services across the permanent plant design at Sizewell C, including the conventional island, balance of plant, heat sink buildings and ancillary works.

“AtkinsRéalis has played a significant role in design and engineering management at Sizewell C since 2019 , bringing knowledge, experience and learnings from a decade of delivery at Hinkley Point C. Our design and engineering teams have pioneered new digital technology and data-led design to streamline schedules, increase certainty and mitigate program risks at Sizewell C. This new agreement renews our commitment to realizing the full benefits of replication and unlocking even greater efficiencies through excellence in delivery,” said Joe St. Julian, president, nuclear, AtkinsRéalis.

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