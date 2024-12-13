AWE begins market engagement for Future Material Campus programme

AWE campus at Aldermaston [Google Streetview]

AWE has this week published a prior information notice (PIN) for construction supply chain support required to deliver its Future Material Campus (FMC) programme.

The FMC project will renew AWE’s manufacturing and storage capability for nuclear materials and increasing capability for material recovery.

It is part of a multi-billion-pound, multi-year portfolio of infrastructure investment that supports AWE in its overall purpose to protect the UK through nuclear science and technology.

This PIN signals the start of FMC’s market engagement programme to support the proposed procurement in 2025 and invites parties across the construction supplier base to register their interest in participating in future market engagement activities.

A separate market engagement is being run for AWE’s future infrastructure programme (FIP), which focuses on delivering AWE's wider infrastructure needs in relation to new office accommodation, laboratories, testing facilities, site services and manufacturing facilities. The PIN for the FIP was published back in April.

“Our FMC programme is highly complex but also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to participate in the creation of a world-class scientific, engineering and technological centre of excellence. We’ll need support from a huge range of partners, and our relationships are key to the delivery of a successful mission,” said Andrew McNaughton, AWE’s executive director for infrastructure (and a former chief executive of Balfour Beatty).

He added: “FMC will develop the UK’s domestic capabilities across defence, construction, technology and more. Partners joining this infrastructure programme will play their part in the nuclear defence national endeavour and security of the UK. We look forward to working together to deliver the many benefits that FMC’s development will bring through employment, economic growth and the advancement of science in the UK.”

The FMC notice invites suppliers to indicate their interest by completing a questionnaire. It can be found at: www.find-tender.service.gov.uk/Notice/040094-2024

