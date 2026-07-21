Balfour Beatty to deliver £120m Leeds inner ring road renewal

Part of the current Leeds inner ring road

The works, valued at up to £120m over the seven-year period, will be procured and delivered via the Leeds Contractors Major Works Framework, to which Balfour Beatty was appointed in 2023.

Under the strategy, the company will undertake a comprehensive programme of annual planned maintenance and major structural interventions across the 2.5 mile route, which carries over 83,000 vehicles per day and comprises more than 135 structures including bridges, tunnels and extensive retaining walls.

Alongside the planned maintenance programme, Balfour Beatty will deliver targeted strengthening and refurbishment to priority assets, including design and build packages to extend the life of four bridges and viaducts, as well as three tunnels and one footbridge.

Maintenance works will commence immediately, with the major structural interventions commencing in 2027. The full programme of works, including maintenance and the design and build of new assets, will complete in 2032.

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