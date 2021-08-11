Balfour Beatty wins US military contract

The contract also contains five options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to approximately US$61.7m.

The work, which is expected to be completed by August 2023, provides for construction of a new consolidated communication centre for the US Air Force’s 89th, 744th, and 83rd Squadrons within a single structure. Two buildings will be demolished as part of the project.

The options, if exercised, provide for the audiovisual services, landscaping, water infiltration testing, air infiltration testing, and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The contract was procured competitively procured via a US government website, with six proposals received.

