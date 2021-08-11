  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu August 12 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Balfour Beatty wins US military contract

Balfour Beatty wins US military contract

15 hours Balfour Beatty has won a contract worth almost US$58m (£42m) to build a communication centre at the Joint Base Andrews military facility.

The contract also contains five options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to approximately US$61.7m.

The work, which is expected to be completed by August 2023, provides for construction of a new consolidated communication centre for the US Air Force’s 89th, 744th, and 83rd Squadrons within a single structure. Two buildings will be demolished as part of the project.

The options, if exercised, provide for the audiovisual services, landscaping, water infiltration testing, air infiltration testing, and furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The contract was procured competitively procured via a US government website, with six proposals received.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »