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31 July 2026

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  3. BAM EBITDA up a third in first half

BAM EBITDA up a third in first half

1 day BAM has reported EBITDA up 36% to €240m in the first half of 2026, a margin of 6.9% The Dutch headquartered contractor's order book stood at €12.6bn.

The company predicted EBITDA margins for the full year of more than 6.5%, and attributed the earnings growth to a strong portfolio, with higher profitability across divisions. It said it had benefited from growth in in-demand segments, including the energy transition, Dutch residential and defence.

In the UK the company saw revenue of €1,733m, and EBITDA of €98m, up from €1,673m and €66m, a year prior. Here, recent project wins included Wales High School, Royal School Wolverhampton and Huddersfield's Our Cultural Heart Phase 2, alongside the Upper Thurne Pumping Stations project.

The company highlighted a new development for the energy system, a a plug-and-play compact substation. Once the final certification has been obtained, the company expects the solution to reduce installation time by 75% and halve the need for specialised employees. Innovations like these will support faster rollout of the substations needed for the energy transition and reduce pressure on the tight labour market for technical specialists.

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