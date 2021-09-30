BAM JV wins German waste-to-energy contract

Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau and Matthäi are 50:50 partners in the Arge MHKW Rothensee consortium, which has been awarded the contract to build the extended shell of the third block for thermal waste utilisation at the plant. The client is Müllheizkraftwerk Rothensee and the contract value is €30m (£26m).

The Rothensee waste incineration plant has been operational since 2005 can currently convert approximately 650,000t of household waste into electricity and district heating every year. Wayss & Freytag Ingenieurbau also built the first two blocks of the Rothensee plant between 2002 and 2007.

Construction of the extension will start in next month (October) and completion is due in spring 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk