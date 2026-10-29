Morro reports 28% turnover growth

Morro CEO Matt Moore

Matt Moore, CEO at Morro Partnerships, said: “The past financial year at Morro and the success we have achieved has shown our strength of working in collaboration with local authorities, combined authorities, Homes England, registered providers and private investors. Through these key partnerships, both new and existing, we continue to prioritise regeneration and affordable living.

"Intrinsic to the growth has been our commitment and drive to innovate in everything we do, demonstrated by our own timber frame facility, the Innovation Hub. Equally, social value remains a core part of our business, with an upcoming impact report showing a total of £13.6m achieved and recognition in both regional and national awards.

“To ensure we are continuing to push our teams forward, we have made significant investments across all areas of the business, including making several key appointments. As the first and only SME housebuilder nationally to achieve SBTi accreditation, I am incredibly proud of how we continue to set a benchmark for the industry, showcasing the strength of partnership programmes and supporting our Midlands communities."

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