Eurovia to recycle roads for asphalt

The plant, claimed as a UK first, will significantly reduce the need for virgin materials. It will use advanced reprocessing systems to deliver consistent sustainable high-quality aggregates for asphalt production, reducing the reliance on quarried materials and aiming to dramatically improve the circular economy. It will use selected materials taken during the initial milling process when resurfacing a highway, recycled to deliver the same performance as virgin materials, using processes developed within Eurovia,

The plant was opened by John Selwyn Gummer, Lord Deben, a former chair of the UK's independent Climate Change Committee, said, "Green Aggregates is not just a financial investment by Eurovia, the new facility represents a commitment to making our roads from as sustainable a material as current technology permits. The goal of manufacturing the UK's road surfaces from materials taken from the highway and creating aggregate of the best possible quality raises the bar not just for the UK's road surfacing sector. It asks questions of the standards to which we wish our manufacturing processes to adhere."

Eurovia managing director Paul Goosey said, “We believe Green Aggregates will revolutionise the production of asphalt. The higher levels of repurposed content will raise standards across the industry, and we are keen to talk to industry colleagues and government about how this can be adopted across the UK. By repurposing and reusing the asphalt layers, or road planings, and applying new production systems we will improve performance, adopt a circular approach, reduce energy with under cover stored materials, minimise logistic movements, and significantly decrease demand for quarried aggregates, and reducing imported bitumen.”

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