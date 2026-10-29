Jones Bros reaches record turnover in 2025

The family-owned contractor’s average workforce grew by nine per cent, from 498 to 545 employees, while capital investment increased from £10.8m to £20m.

Huw Jones, chairman of Jones Bros, said: "Exceeding £240m turnover is a significant milestone for the group and reflects the hard work, expertise, and commitment of our employees.

"However, our success isn't measured solely by financial performance. It's also about the opportunities we create for people, the skills we develop, and our ability to continue delivering major infrastructure projects.

"Investing in our workforce, plant, and machinery has always been central to our approach, and this will remain the case as we look to the future."

The contractor has achieved a 22% cumulative reduction in its carbon energy performance against a 2020 baseline.

The company has worked across the UK in 2025, including work on Havant Thicket Reservoir in Hampshire, the UK’s first major reservoir to be built in more than 30 years, and significant developments in Scotland with Sanquhar II and North Kyle wind farms. It has also played a key role on major battery energy storage system (BESS) projects at Uskmouth and Thorpe Marsh, the largest such scheme in the UK, and delivered the Kinmel Bay Coastal Defence Scheme and continued work on the Cydnerth tidal energy project in Holyhead.

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