Vistry wins approval for 361 Gateshead brownfield homes

The planned homes in Brandling

The Gateshead Regeneration Partnership is a consortium involving Gateshead Council, Vistry, and affordable housing provider Home Group.

The developments in the Felling, Birtley and Beacon Lough areas of Gateshead will include up to 146 affordable homes on mixed tenure development sites, where open market sale homes sit alongside affordable rented homes and shared ownership homes.

Funding totalling £11.9m has been provided by Homes England through its Brownfield Infrastructure Land (BIL) fund to bring these sites forward and help pay the costs of infrastructure and improve the land affected by many years of industrial use.

At the Brandling development in Felling, close to the central urban area of Gateshead, planning permission has been granted for 130 new 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes, including four homes that will be provided for social rent through Home Group. The remaining homes will be available for open market sale.

At the Elisabethville development in Birtley, planning consent has been granted for 106-1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom homes for social rent and shared ownership. The council is aiming to acquire these properties as new council homes. Some existing homes will remain on the development site, with new homes to be added around them.

At Beacon Lough, consent has been granted for 125 new 1-, 2-, 3-and 4-bedroom homes. The site was formerly home to council housing which was demolished over 15 years ago. Work will be carried out to improve the condition of the site, to prepare it for housebuilding.

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