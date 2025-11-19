Barhale restructures management board

Barhale chief executive Martin Brown

Barhale has created new director roles and redrawn its regional footprint to align with key clients.

In total, five new director appointments are being made: James Ingamells, presently northern regional director, will take up a newly created post of chief operating officer. Reporting to chief executive Martin Brown, Ingamells will directly oversee all construction-related activity and operational safety.

Martin Brown said: “James has delivered for Barhale for more than 22 years and I see this appointment as allowing him to maximise his operational and client focus skills to drive our next stage of growth. Over the last four years we have mentored James for the new role and both myself and the shareholders believe he will be very successful.”

James Ingamells will transition into his new role full time from January 2026.

Current Yorkshire regional director Mark Wood moves into a newly created position as regional director for HARP – to lead Barhale’s team supporting Strabag on the £3bn Haweswater Aqueduct Resilience Programme (HARP), the United Utilities scheme to rehabilitate and reinforce the 110km pipeline supplying water across the northwest.

Barhale has appointed Johannes Esterhuyse to step into the Yorkshire regional director role. He was recruited from AmcoGiffen in June 2025.

James Ingamells becomes chief operating officer

The fourth appointment sees Barhale bring in Jonathan Moxom as Midlands regional director to spearhead a newly created Midlands region. Moxom returns to the UK after 13 years with Canadian construction giant Ellis Don, where he collaborated with Martin Brown on several projects.

Brown also revealed that Barhale would shortly announce a northwest regional director to lead a new northwest region. “We see Barhale’s appointment to United Utilities Lot 2 AMP8 framework, alongside HARP, as a key driver of future growth within the North West and the creation of this third new senior director will spearhead delivery,” he said

Mark Wood, Johannes Esterhuyse and Jonathan Moxom’s appointments are all effective immediately.

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