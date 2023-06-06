Barony developers persist with new application

The Barony Eco-Therapy Wellness Park is proposing to offer a range of treatments

A previous planning application by Barony NP (UK) Ltd, owned by ESE Capital, to develop the site of the former Barony Colliery was rejected by East Ayrshire Council in February.

A proposal of application notice (PAN) for the Barony Eco-Therapy Wellness Park has now been submitted to East Ayrshire Council.

This PAN heralds the intent by Barony NP (UK) Ltd to submit a new application for planning permission in principle (PPiP), following public consultation, emphasising the eco credentials to counter previous criticism

An environmental impact assessment (EIA), required by East Ayrshire Council, will be submitted as part of the planning application, together with evidential geotechnical and engineering information. This will focus specifically on the suitability of the ground conditions for the development of guest accommodation and facilities.

The development will aim to incorporate renewable energy technology, including geo-thermal energy from the warm mine water beneath the surface.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk