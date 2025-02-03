Battersea candle factory tower block starts to rise

The £140m HiLight tower on Battersea Waterfront [Images: Ghelamco UK ]

The Hilight is a £140m residential tower block scheme from Belgian developer Ghelamco, designed by Squire & Partners. It is going up just off York Road in Battersea, on the site of the former Prices Candle Factory, preserving three of the original factory buildings.

The in-house construction division of Ghelamco UK is leading the delivery, with subcontractor JB Structures managing the frame. Ghelamco says that its self-delivery model ensures control over both quality and construction programme.

The Hilight will have 177 mixed tenure apartments including penthouses on the south bank of the River Thames in west London.

The HiLight is the last project masterplanned by the Michael Squires, the founder of Squire & Partners, who died in 2023 at the age of 77. Ghelamco UK collaborated with Squire on the architectural design and worked with Bowler James Brindley on interior design and Grant Associates on the landscaping and design of the riverwalk.

Advance work on site started in spring 2024 with demolition and clearance works. Now the main construction phase will begin with the topping out of the 24-storey tower scheduled for late 2025. Work on the façade is scheduled to begin in spring 2025 with the internal fit out starting in early summer 2025. Final build completion and first occupations are schedule for spring 2026. The construction of the commercial units and riverwalk alongside the main tower is scheduled to start in summer 2025.

Marie-Julie Gheysens, head of UK development for Ghelamco and daughter of the founder Paul Gheysens, said: “At Ghelamco we focus on transforming overlooked spaces into vibrant, thriving communities. With The HiLight we are redefining London living, introducing an exclusive new residential address on the Battersea waterfront. Designed with a commitment to sustainability and innovation, this landmark development seamlessly blends modern luxury with environmentally conscious design, setting a new benchmark for riverside living.”

