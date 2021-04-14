Bauer Keller JV lands £95m HS2 piling contract

Keller working in London on the Thames Tideway project

The £95m contract will require more than 200 specialists in ground engineering and foundations working across various site locations.

BKJV will be providing ground engineering services to EKFB – a joint venture of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall, which is building the C23 section of the new high-speed line between London and the West Midlands.

The C23 section is 80km long (between the Chiltern Tunnel and Long Itchington Wood) and includes 15 viaducts, more than 80 bridges, 7km of tunnels and 30 million cubic metres of excavation.

BKJV’s scope of work is to construct piled foundations for the structures, as well as the construction of secant piled and slurry walls and the installation of pressure relief drains.

BKJV has already completed initial preliminary pile testing works. Main works are set to start on site this month. The contract is expected to be completed in 2024.

Bauer Technologies managing director Michael Jones said: “After two and a half years of working collaboratively with EKFB in the planning phase of this project, we are excited to make a start in April on the main works of this section, for what is Europe’s largest infrastructure project. Bauer and Keller have great synergy and a similar culture which makes us perfect partners for each other.’’

Jim De Waele, president of Keller Europe, added: “BKJV is a return to our successful partnership with Bauer having previously worked together on the London Underground and Crossrail station projects. We’re excited to bring our complementary geotechnical capabilities, experience and capacity to one of the most demanding and exciting transport projects in Europe.”

Keller is also working on section C1 of the HS2 project. Its KVJV joint venture with VSL International has a £167m contract with Align JV (Bouygues, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick). [See our previous report here.]

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk