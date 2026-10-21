Belgian bridge crosses sea to Northern Ireland

The Caroline arrives at Warrenpoint harbour

The Caroline, carrying an 82m bridge deck section and a 114m pylon, departed Belgium on 15 October, accompanied by the Multraug 29 tugboat, before travelling through canals in the Netherlands and across the North Sea to Carlingford Lough. It then travelled along the Newry River to Warrenpoint Harbour.

The 195m bridge will connect Cornamucklagh, in County Louth in the Republic of Ireland, with Narrow Water, in County Down, Northern Ireland, providing a new crossing for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.

A second barge, the Karel Victor, carrying the remaining section of the bridge's fixed span, departed Belgium on 18 October and is expected to take approximately seven days, subject to suitable weather and marine conditions.

The arrival of the steel structures marks the start of a complex installation programme that will see the main span of Narrow Water Bridge take shape over the coming months. The operation is expected to take between eight and 12 weeks, depending on weather and operating conditions.

The bridge's fixed southern span comprises two large deck sections. Deck 1 measures 59 metres long and weighs approximately 725 tonnes, while Deck 2 is 82 metres long and weighs approximately 690 tonnes. The supporting pylon measures 114 metres and weighs approximately 866 tonnes.

As main contractor, BAM UK & Ireland has installed temporary supports and skid tracks in the Newry River to enable the structures to be safely transferred from the barges and moved into position, subject to tidal and weather conditions.

A 1,500-tonne capacity crane is also being assembled on the southern embankment, following the arrival of its components at Warrenpoint Harbour on 14 October. These were then transported to site in 70 articulated lorry loads. Piled foundations for the temporary tower that will support the pylon have also been completed, while work continues on the bascule chamber and plant room on the northern embankment.

The shorter northern span will incorporate a movable section, known as a bascule span, allowing marine traffic to continue using the Newry River. This is also being fabricated by Belgian steel specialist Aelterman and is expected to arrive on site in October 2027.

Main construction work is currently expected to be completed in the final quarter of 2027, followed by testing and commissioning, with the bridge scheduled to open in early 2028.

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