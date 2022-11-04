Bellway trials roof-mounted air source heat pump

A Bosch heat pump is installed in the roof

The heat pump will be tested in Bellway’s experimental eco house, The Future Home at the University of Salford.

Air source heat pumps are expected to replace natural gas boilers in most homes when they are phased out from 2025. They are already installed in many new homes, where they are usually fitted onto, or next to, an exterior wall. This can dominate the external appearance and take up limited outdoor space.

The Future Home is being built by Bellway inside a climate-controlled chamber at the university as part of its £16m Energy House 2.0 research project, testing low-carbon technologies.

Bellway has designed the house to support a 200kg air source heat pump within the roof space. A second unit will be fitted to an external wall to enable comparisons to be made.

Jamie Bursnell, group technical and innovations manager for Bellway, said: “Installing an air source heat pump within a loft space is a bold move – one that no UK developer or retrofit project has previously attempted.

“During the research period we will have people living within the home to test the performance of the heat pump during real-life use. If the unit in the loft performs well, it could create a new way for homeowners to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on space or aesthetics.

“It is well documented that air source heat pumps could increase running costs but so far there is little reliable data on their performance. We are looking to find the optimum settings to maximise effectiveness and minimise cost for our customers.

“We will be able to compare the data from the two heat pumps to determine the most viable option for the future.”

The Future Home will also test underfloor and infrared heating, as well as other low-carbon innovations. These include mechanical ventilation, double versus triple glazing, battery storage for solar energy and a shower that transfers heat from wastewater to warm the incoming mains supply mains.

“The eyes of the new homes industry are focused firmly on this trial, but its impact could be much broader,” Jamie Bursnell said. “The results could influence how householders make decisions as they replace their boilers in the coming years.”

The Energy House 2.0 building at the University of Salford

Boiler maker Worcester Bosch has supplied Bellway with a Bosch 3400i Hydrotop Solution unit. Donaldsons Timber Systems redesigned the home’s timber frame to accommodate the unit.

Worcester Bosch UK new build director Darran Burrage said: “One barrier for existing properties to convert to a heat pump is size and location. By placing an air source heat pump in the loft of The Future Home, the trial will hopefully pave the way for an alternative location and if successful enable more homeowners to see the technology as a viable greener heating alternative in the future.”

Richard Fitton, professor in building performance at the University of Salford, said: “The development of Energy House 2.0 has taken over six years and £16m of funding. Our work with some of the largest house-builders and product manufacturers in the UK will help to answer difficult questions about how we reach zero carbon target in future housing. The facility will help us to stress test these buildings under extreme hot and cold climates, to provide data on energy efficiency and overheating in homes.”

Bellway’s Future Home at The University of Salford is in its final stages of build. Once complete it will be dressed by interior designers to make it ready to be occupied. In the new year, guests will be invited to stay in the home so that data can be collected on the effectiveness of each innovation. Researchers at the university will analyse the results to help determine the most viable ways for the industry to move towards net zero.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk