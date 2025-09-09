Blackwood strengthens fleet

One of Blackwood's new JCB 150XHD excavators at work in the Highlands

Blackwood Plant Hire has cemented a 20-year relationship with dealer Scot JCB by placing orders 51 machines this year.

The new JCB additions include:

17 mini and midi excavators

14 tracked excavators, including two of the latest 370X model

four wheeled excavators

five site dumpers

four tandem rollers

three telehandlers

one backhoe loader.

Blackwood managing director Paul McCormack explained the choice of JCB: “It comes down to reliability, ease of getting parts, operator comfort, and support. The machines are simple to operate, comfortable, and our drivers love the X Series cab design.”

Blackwood’s fleet is now spread across Scotland, with a major expansion in the north of Scotland. McCormack said around three-quarters of the new machines have gone straight into operation in the north of the country.

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