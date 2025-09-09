Blackwood strengthens fleet

Blackwood Plant Hire has cemented a 20-year relationship with dealer Scot JCB by placing orders 51 machines this year.
The new JCB additions include:
- 17 mini and midi excavators
- 14 tracked excavators, including two of the latest 370X model
- four wheeled excavators
- five site dumpers
- four tandem rollers
- three telehandlers
- one backhoe loader.
Blackwood managing director Paul McCormack explained the choice of JCB: “It comes down to reliability, ease of getting parts, operator comfort, and support. The machines are simple to operate, comfortable, and our drivers love the X Series cab design.”
Blackwood’s fleet is now spread across Scotland, with a major expansion in the north of Scotland. McCormack said around three-quarters of the new machines have gone straight into operation in the north of the country.
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