Boiler firm pulled up over misleading marketing claims

Most existing boilers are already 'hydrogen blend ready' said the CMA

The CMA was concerned that Worcester Bosch’s marketing claims could mislead consumers into thinking that its boilers – marketed as ‘hydrogen-blend ready’ – are unique or special as they can run on a blend of up to 20% hydrogen.

Most boilers can already do this.

The CMA was particularly concerned that Worcester Bosch’s claims could give the false impression that consumers would reduce their carbon footprint and ‘future-proof’ their heating system by buying a Worcester Bosch boiler on account of it being ‘hydrogen-blend ready’.

In fact, said the CMA, a consumer would be in the same position with other boilers on the market and, most likely, the one currently in their home.

In addition, Worcester Bosch failed to make it clear in its marketing that there is no guarantee that hydrogen will even be used for home heating systems in the future, said the CMA.

Following action by the CMA, Worcester Bosch has formally committed to take steps to ensure it does not mislead consumers on the environmental benefits of its boilers.

The company is withdrawing or changing its marketing material across all media channels and contacting its network of accredited installers and third-party retailers and asking them to remove or change any Worcester Bosch marketing material of concern to the CMA.

The action is part of a wider initiative by the CMA targeting the ‘green’ heating sector. Other boiler manufacturers have already changed their marketing practices after receiving warning letters from the CMA, which has also launched an awareness campaign to remind people of their consumer rights.

Hayley Fletcher, interim senior director, Consumer Protection, at the CMA said:

“Around 1.6 million people buy a new boiler in the UK each year – a big decision that can cost thousands of pounds. With people increasingly concerned about their impact on the environment and the cost of bills, it is vital that consumers can make well-informed decisions.

“Our action – including the changes secured from Worcester Bosch – will help to ensure that consumers looking for a new heating system are provided with clear and accurate information.”

She added: “Worcester Bosch will report to the CMA on the steps it has taken to implement the undertakings, which the CMA will monitor closely.”

