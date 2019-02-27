Bouygues boss moves to McLaren

Darren Gill

Darren Gill started work at McLaren this week as managing director for London, with an initial focus on winning new business.

He was with Bouygues for 22 years before moving to McLaren, most recently as a managing director.

“I am thrilled to be joining McLaren,” Mr Gill said. “This successful, forward-thinking company has a can-do attitude and an enviable reputation. McLaren was instinctively the right fit for me as it is a dynamic business with an entrepreneurial approach. The recent success in securing a position on the Be First framework exemplifies the company’s expansion and positioning.”

McLaren chairman Kevin Taylor said: “This is an exciting appointment for McLaren, and will help us continue the success story of our London business. Darren is a great addition to the business as we take it to the next level.”