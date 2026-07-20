Ground engineering trio for Sizewell C

The Sizewell C main site

The organisations form the Geotechnical Sub-Alliance (GSA), which Sizewell C says may be the first time three companies have come together for this sort of sub-alliance in geoengineering. The GSA will bring together world-leading expertise in ground engineering, specialist construction, and major infrastructure delivery. Collectively, the three have supported some of the world's most significant infrastructure projects, operating in challenging environments and complex ground conditions.

The sub-alliance will sit within Sizewell C’s Civil Works Alliance (CWA), which includes Sizewell C along with Balfour Beatty, Laing O’Rourke, and Bouygues Travaux Publics, and which delivers the main civils works on the Sizewell C project.

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