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03 September 2026

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  3. Bouygues completes timber, offsite school

Bouygues completes timber, offsite school

1 day Bouygues UK has completed the new St John's CE Academy in Grove, Wantage, using cross laminated timber and offsite manufacturing to reduce carbon emissions and materials waste.

St Johns, courtesy of Simon Harvey
St Johns, courtesy of Simon Harvey

The school, built for Cambrian Learning Trust and the Department for Education, will provide 600 student places, next door to a primary school, offering pupils a continuous educational journey from nursery on.

The building's cross-laminated timber structure reduces embodied carbon while bringing the warmth and texture of natural timber into the school environment, and off-site manufacturing and a consistent construction approach helped minimise waste and defects on site.

A green roof with photovoltaic panels supports the building's energy performance and gives students further opportunities to connect with the natural environment. External works include grass playing fields, a multi-use games area, and sustainable drainage systems incorporating attenuation, swales and porous parking areas.

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