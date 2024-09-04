Bouygues wins £28m school build

CGI of St John’s Academy

Bouygues UK is to build St John’s Academy, a £28.2m project for Vale Academy Trust, alongside the already completed primary school in Grove on the Wellington Gate development.

It will create the first all-through school (nursery to year 11) in the area, teaching around 600 pupils.

Wellington Gate is a development of ultimately 2,500 new homes by Persimmon on the old Grove airfield.

St John’s Academy will be built using a cross-laminated timber frame and substantial off-site manufacturing. It will be clad in brickwork and timber panelling with feature aluminium-framed entrances.

The two-storey building will have a green roof with solar panels, while both natural and synthetic playing fields will also have sustainable draining systems with attenuation, swales and porous parking areas.

Bouygues UK has promised to source both labour and materials ‘locally’.

