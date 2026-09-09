Bovis moves in Manchester

The company has had an office in the city for 88 years. The new space will serve as a strategic hub to support public sector clients across the UK. The office complements Bovis’ existing offices in London and Birmingham and forms part of its continued investment in its public sector business.

Andrew Mackay, managing director, public sector, said: “Manchester is a city we know well, having established our first office here 88 years ago. Since then, we’ve completed some of the city’s most significant projects, including the restoration and expansion of Manchester Art Gallery, the refurbishment of the Arndale Centre and delivery of five buildings within the Spinningfields scheme, including the Civil Justice Centre. Today, we are delivering Manchester Town Hall and North Manchester General Hospital.

“Our new Manchester office reflects both our longstanding commitment to the city and our ambitions for the future. It strengthens our ability to support public sector clients across the UK, while providing a modern base for our growing public sector team.”

Located close to Manchester Town Hall, where Bovis is currently delivering restoration works, the Manchester office will support delivery teams working across public sector frameworks and projects nationwide and provide a base for client engagement as the company continues to expand its public sector operations and capabilities across the UK.

The opening seeks to reinforce Bovis’ longstanding connection with Manchester, where the company has maintained a continuous presence since establishing its first office in the city in 1938. One of the company’s first projects in the city was Manchester Dental Hospital, marking the beginning of a relationship which continues today through major public sector investments, including its role in delivering North Manchester General Hospital as part of the Hospital 2.0 Alliance.

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