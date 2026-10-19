Bradford clears ground for new homes

Marking the demolition start. Courtesy of Will Roberts.

The Oastler Shopping Centre and surrounding buildings will be demolished, with construction work on the first 97 two- and three-bedroom townhouses, the first phase of the City Village regeneration project, due to start next summer.

The demolition and enabling works are being supported via the first release of capital from £30m already secured for City Village through Homes England’s Brownfield, Infrastructure & Land (BIL) fund. The neighbourhood has also secured £13.2 million funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, a strategic partner which is helping to make the scheme a reality.

The new homes, a mix of shared ownership, and affordable and social rent, will be owned and managed by Bradford-based housing provider, Incommunities. Phase one will also include the delivery of safer roads, landscaped public spaces and active travel routes that promote walking and cycling to help create a sustainable community with health and wellbeing at its heart.

Once completed, City Village will include up to 1,000 modern, energy-efficient homes alongside new retail, leisure and community spaces and improved connections to the city centre. The neighbourhood is designed to bring more people into the heart of Bradford, whilst supporting existing businesses and attracting new investment and opportunities.

At a second former shopping centre, Kirkgate site, an initial six-month internal strip-out programme is now underway, before external demolition starts in spring 2027. The site will eventually accommodate hundreds of apartments delivered over two later phases.

Across both sites, demolition will be carried out by Metropolitan using specialist machinery to safely dismantle buildings piece by piece. Measures including screening and water suppression are being used to minimise dust, while work will take place during standard daytime hours to reduce disruption.

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