Case expands compact range

Case's new electric mini track loader, the TL100EV

Case is entering the European sub-80hp backhoe loader segment for the first time with the new 550SV. Developed as a straightforward, productive and cost effective machine, the 550SV is designed for construction, municipal and rental applications.

The 550SV is powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine producing 74hp (55kW). The EU Stage V engine uses a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC) and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) after-treatment system, without the need for Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) or AdBlue, helping to simplify maintenance.

The 550SV incorporates features designed to support productivity and versatility. An extendable dipper arm with in-line cylinder design provides enhanced visibility and reach, while the front loader features mechanical parallel lift and can be equipped with a range of attachments.

CASE is also expanding its range of electric utility machines with the all-new TL100EV electric mini track loader. Designed for landscaping, urban and farming applications, the TL100EV combines electric power with a 1.3-tonne tipping load and high manoeuvrability, making it suitable for applications where low noise and zero tailpipe emissions are important.

Three independent electric motors, two for ground drive and one for the hydraulics, provide power for demanding multi-function tasks. The machine is compatible with a wide range of attachments through its Common Industry Interface coupling system.

The TL100EV is available in wide- and narrow-track configurations. The wide track version measures 1026mm in overall width, increasing to 1067mm with the bucket, while the narrow-track version measures 890mm, or 914mm with the bucket. This enables the machine to work in confined spaces and applications requiring lower ground pressure. Non-marking rubber tracks are also available for indoor applications.

The manufacturer has enhanced its 221G and 321G compact wheel loaders, bringing operator comfort, visibility and ergonomic improvements introduced on the larger 421G to the wider G-Series line-up.

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