Helm Construction boss Gary Sheppard

Steven Parker and Trevor Binyon of Opus Restructuring were appointed joint administrators of Helm Construction Ltd on 3rd December 2018.

A year ago it was turning over £15m and had more than 50 staff.

The business was set up by Gary Sheppard in 2014 and grew quickly and garnered much local press. It operated across the southwest, specialising in the construction of commercial, residential new build and domestic projects.