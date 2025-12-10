Brogan and Alimak forge sales alliance

Brogan's CAS Common Tower in action at Wood Wharf in London

Construction hoist manufacturer Alimak has agreed to promote Brogan’s CAS Common Tower and Atlas Gantries access solutions through its international distribution network.

As part of this alliance, the CAS Common Tower and Atlas gantries will now be available through Alimak’s international contracts and operations, working in tandem with Alimak’s hoists and transport platforms to create a fully coordinated vertical access system. The CAS Common Tower is engineered for high-rise projects, while Atlas gantries are more suited to low-rise applications, including data centres and street gantries. This provides project teams with a single, integrated solution, supported by Brogan’s design expertise and Alimak’s global service footprint.

The CAS Common Tower is produced by Construction Access Systems, which Brogan acquired last year. It centralises hoisting operations on high-rise projects, allowing multiple hoists to serve a single access point. This improves logistics, maximises the use of limited ground space, and accelerates façade installation, it is claimed. By reducing reliance on cranes and minimising the need for working at height, it also enhances site safety and speeds up project delivery.

Atlas gantries complement the CAS Common Tower by providing an alternative to scaffold gantries. Particularly suited to industrial and data centre projects, they offer advantages where tie-in points are limited or where large, fragile plant components must be installed quickly.

“This alliance marks a step change for the industry,” said Brogan Group director Wayne Smith. “The CAS Common Tower has already transformed project delivery on some of the world’s most complex builds. By combining that technology with Alimak’s global network, clients everywhere can now access safer, smarter and more efficient vertical access solutions as part of their projects.”

“Alimak Group and CAS have a long history of working together,” added Cameron Reid, sales director at Alimak Group’s construction division. “This agreement reflects our continued commitment to safe, efficient vertical access and outstanding customer service in high-rise construction.”

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