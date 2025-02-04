BSP appoints transport director

Jason Davenport

Jason Davenport takes over from one of the four founding directors of BSP Consulting, Mark Rayers, who is stepping back to become a part-time consultant to the business.

Rayers has stepped down from the board but will remain a part-time consultant to BSP Consulting, working one day a week.

Davenport, who was previously associate director of transportation, joined the company as a transport engineer just a month after it was founded in 1999. His expertise includes transport planning, travel plans, transport assessment, access strategy, noise assessments and safety audits.

Managing director Carl Hilton said: “Our ethos is to promote from within wherever possible, which provides our team with opportunities to progress their careers and also enables smooth succession planning for the business. Jason has been a loyal, experienced, and valued part of the team at BSP right from the start and his promotion is very well deserved.”

He added: “As one of the founding directors of BSP Consulting, Mark has played a pivotal role in the success of BSP – helping the company to grow to become one of the largest independent civil and structural engineering businesses in the East Midlands. We are very pleased that he is staying with us as a part-time consultant and continuing to support the extensive network of clients that we have built up since the business began more than 25 years ago.”

Jason Davenport said: “Under Mark Rayers, the traffic and transportation department at BSP Consulting has earned an excellent reputation as a professional and skilled team that provides outstanding service to clients.

“I have worked with Mark for 28 years in total, having met him before he became a founding director at BSP, and I am proud to have been appointed to head up the team going forward and to continue the good work that BSP has become renowned for.”

