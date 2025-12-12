Builders fined £500 for asbestos failings

McGrath Building & Joinery Contracts Ltd was fined in connection with the refurbishment works at Sacred Heart Chapel, Boho, Co. Fermanagh in November 2023 following an investigation by the Health & Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI),

The HSENI investigation found that principal contractor McGrath Building & Joinery Contracts, of Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh, had failed to adequately plan, manage, and monitor the works relating to health and safety during the chapel refurbishment works.

In particular, the company failed to adequately identify and ensure the safe removal of licensed asbestos material.

At Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on 10th December 2025, McGrath Building & Joinery Contracts Ltd pled guilty to a single health and safety offence. It was fined £500 for breaching Regulation 13(1) of the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016.

HSENI construction inspector Caoimhe O’Neill said: “Principal contractors have a duty to plan, manage and monitor the construction phase and coordinate matters relating to health and safety to ensure that, so far as reasonably practicable, construction work is carried out without risk to health or safety.”

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