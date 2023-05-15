Bullivant boardroom changes continue

Ian Alcorn (left) and his successor, Stuart Donovan

Stuart Donovan has joined Roger Bullivant as commercial director to take over from long-serving Ian Alcorn, who is moving towards retirement.

For the past couple of years, Stuart Donovan has been running his own consultancy business offering commercial and contract support for projects. Before this, He was contracts director at Schneider Electric.

“Joining RBL takes me back to my roots in construction where I first started my career on a civil engineering project, where Bachy Solectanche were undertaking the piling for a joint venture,” he said. Bullivant was taken over by Bachy Solectanche in 2011.

He continued: “Being part of a business that is so focused on providing unparalleled solutions whilst delivering exceptional flexibility to clients is second to none. I look forward to meeting the wider teams who are so passionate to provide more sustainable and economical solutions.”

The retirement of Ian Alcorn after 30 years with the company comes soon after that of Cliff Wren in March. The new managing director is David Clement, whose former position as manufacturing director was filled by Andy Tebbs, who joined from Marley Limited earlier this year.

Ian Alcorn is not leaving yet, however. “After working with the company for nearly 30 years and worked in the industry for 43 years, I have decided to ease off towards retirement and step down as commercial director as I take on a part time role as company director. I look forward to support David and the board with various projects such as HS2 and mentoring new starters joining the business as graduates or apprentices”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk