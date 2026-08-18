Caddick raises steel on Leyland industrial site

The team celebrate progress on the site. Courtesy of Caddick

Caddick completed the first phase in 2023, a 544,000 sq ft site that is now home to Victorian Plumbing's north west logistics hub. The current phase, funded by Arrow Capital Partners and Cerberus Capital Managment, will see it build four detached units, totalling 96,000 sq ft.

The new units range from 14,750 sq ft to 33,000 sq ft and will be designed to achieve BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings. Caddick have also invested around £1,000,000 in local ecology and community assets.

This includes a seven-acre park, upgrades to public rights of way, outdoor gym facilities, walking paths, cycle storage and EV charging stations. The team have also de-culverted a nearby river to open up new habitats for local wildlife while also completing a section of the Leyland Loop cycleway.

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