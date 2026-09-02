Caddick supports Lancaster independent living

The new scheme comprises one and two-bedroom apartments, with three of the one-bedroom layouts offering enhanced accessibility for wheelchair users. The development also includes additional features such as assisted bathing, spa bathing, a hairdressing facility, games room, laundry room and roof terraces.

Alongside the new build apartments, Caddick converted two former military barracks buildings into a further 16 one and two-bedroom apartments for affordable housing and restored historical sandstone buildings. External work also included the remodelling of the existing stone boundary wall, installation of external lighting, landscaping and a car park with EV charging points.

Rebecca Field, head of development for Progress Housing Group, said, “We are delighted to open our first Extra Care scheme and invite tenants into their new homes. St Martin’s Court is more than an exceptional housing development, it is a long-term investment in people, place, and community.

“It successfully combines outstanding design, heritage regeneration, sustainability, and person-centred care to create a vibrant later living community that will benefit residents for generations.”

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