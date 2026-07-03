Caddick to build extra care housing

The extra care accommodation aims to support independent living for older residents, alongside high-quality communal spaces and amenities that encourage wellbeing and social connection.

Caddick will deliver 141 properties, as part of a £50m development supported by more than £11m grant funding from Homes England. 118 apartments will be located within the main extra care facility, with a further 18 apartments across two separate independent living buildings, alongside five mews houses. The development will use electric panel heaters and hot water heat pumps, with no gas boilers.

Caddick was awarded the contract through Torus’ Contractors Framework, to which Caddick was appointed in 2025. Set to run for four years, the framework is enabling the efficient procurement of housing development and retrofit works across the North West.

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